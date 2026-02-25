Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso rotating players to avoid fatigue

After their hard-fought victory over AmaZulu on Tuesday night, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso expressed his concern that the heavy fixture schedule is taking its toll on his players, and that is why he has been resting some of his stars in recent outings.

Sundowns grabbed a slender 1-0 win over Usuthu, and the triumph propelled them to the top of the Betway Premiership, overtaking Orlando Pirates from the summit. The race for this year’s league title has become mouthwatering and exciting, unlike in previous seasons when the Brazilians strolled to victory without breaking a sweat.

It’s not only Pirates and Sundowns in the race, Sekhukhune United have also raised their hands and are in contention. Kaizer Chiefs, somehow, are still in the race, but they will have to show some resilience to keep up the pace after they lost 2-1 to Stellenbosch FC also on Tuesday.

“There were lots of emotions after we scored and I am very proud of the boys’ commitment,” said Cardoso on Supersport TV after the match in Durban.

“But there is still some fatigue on the players, it is clear. We need to focus more than ever on resting. I hope that everybody, especially the Masandawana family, can understand the conditions that these players face. Since the beginning of the season, the demands that we put on them, they must at some point rest.

“But it was an amazing job; let us pick up the energy and get ready for the next match with the same fitness and with the same commitment, quality, desire and passion — that will make the difference for us,” he added.

Allende’s goal

Dribbling wizard Marcello Allende came on as a super-sub and snatched the winning goal for the defending champions late in the match, leaving Cardoso elated.

“Marcello was great when he came on—in that position. I wanted to put in a player who is more offensive, and Marcello is a player who goes and arrives inside the penalty box frequently, and the goal he scored was a typical Marcello goal.

“We also put in Lebo [Mothiba] and Iqraam [Rayners] because we thought that Brayan [Leon] was a little tired. But the boys were so committed with the energy and dynamics that we brought in, and we are happy that Marcello scored because in the last couple of matches, he was not in the line-up. But we know what to expect from Marcello because he is a high-quality player that can help the team anytime,” Cardoso explained further.

Sundowns will now face Sekhukhume in a game that will be crucial in the destination of the 2025/26 league title. The red-hot Sekhukhune are third on the log table and have assembled an impressive squad that can upset the applecart. The match will take place at Loftus Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

