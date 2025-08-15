Sundowns confirm exit of Neo Maema after Thembinkosi Lorch’s departure

Mamelodi Sundowns announced the permanent departure of midfielder Neo Maema on Friday morning, initiating a clearing spree.

Maema follows Thembinkosi Lorch, who was also confirmed to have parted ways with the reigning Betway Premiership champions on Thursday.

Lorch is reportedly on his way to rejoin Moroccan Wydad Athletic Club on a one-year deal with an option to extend.

“Thank you, Nyoso,” Sundowns posted on social media.

“After two unforgettable years, one league title, 26 appearances, seven goals, and four assists, the Yellow Nation thanks and celebrates Thembinkosi Lorch. Wishing you all the best as you start the next chapter of your journey.”

Switch to Tanzanian giants

Maema, on the other hand, is expected to make a surprise switch to Tanzanian giants Simba SC, where he will reunite with former teammate Rushine de Reuck under the tutelage of South African coach Fadlu Davids.

Maema leaves Chloorkop having made 120 appearances, scored 14 goals, and provided 13 assists.

He won the league title four times, including one Nedbank Cup, one MTN8, and one African Football League title.

The 29-year-old is currently on national team duty, captaining Bafana Bafana at the ongoing CHAN tournament.

Meanwhile, Masandawana has also confirmed that South American Matias Esquivel will be loaned to Greece’s FC Kifisia for the entire season.

The Argentinian midfielder has struggled to break into the first team since joining the club two seasons ago, resulting in him being loaned out to one of his former clubs, CA Talleres, as he looked to rediscover his form and happiness in his homeland.

Matias endured a lot

“Matias is a player who came to Sundowns, not with me, but with Mr Rulani Mokwena, so if he didn’t have chances and didn’t succeed, in that time he went back to Argentina, so I had nothing to do with him coming to the club, so don’t put pressure on me regarding Matias Esquivel,” said Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.

“Matias suffered greatly during his time here; he endured a lot at this club, and there comes a point when we, as human beings, are not the right environment for him to remain here. Despite his quality, nobody should doubt that he possesses it.

“He was suffering, his family was suffering, his wife didn’t want to come back, and his kids would rather not come back.”

Sundowns are expected to announce more exits, as Cardoso has stressed that he wants to trim his squad to a manageable number.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content