Sundowns confirm tickets for blockbuster against Bucs sold out

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that tickets of the much-anticipated blockbuster against fierce rivals Orlando Pirates have been sold out.

Sundowns will be confronting Pirates in the DStv Premiership clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Tickets sold out

“Tickets for today’s DStv Premiership encounter against Orlando Pirates are sold out!” Sundowns said on their social media platform.

“We encourage all ticket holders to arrive at the stadium as early as possible. No tickets will be sold at the stadium.”

It will be a game of emotions altogether, with both Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and new star signing Thembinkosi Lorch still attached to the Buccaneers – having represented them previously.

Deep emotions

Ahead of the encounter, Mokwena admitted that every time he plays against his former side, emotions skyrocket and hit the roof.

“I always ask my players every time before we play Pirates to forgive me because I know my emotions hit the roof,” he said.

“I’m not the same coach when we prepare for Pirates, and they know that. Unfortunately, it’s one of those games that there is too much to it. And it’s very difficult to become less emotional.

“There are still people at the club that I respect, and the chairman [Irvin Khoza] is someone that will always be special to me.

Family affair

“The club itself, from my family’s perspective, has so many connotations. Some members of my family are who they are because of Orlando Pirates. I could never get to a space where I disrespect Pirates. Because the first person that would fight me is my late grandfather.

“He would turn in his grave. But my allegiance and responsibility is with Mamelodi Sundowns now. I must make sure we do everything we can to be ready, and make sure we win.”

Having made his desire to play his debut match against his former side, it is yet to be known whether Lorch will make his first appearance in Masandawana colours against the Sea Robbers.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content