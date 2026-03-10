Sundowns cooking as they shoot to the top after win over Orbit

Mamelodi Sundowns go to bed tonight sitting comfortably on top of the Betway Premiership standings, following their hard-fought 2-0 win over Orbit College in front of a fully packed and nostalgic Olympia Park in Rustenburg.

Sundowns recorded their seventh league win in a row and are now in the driving seat, moving three points clear above Orlando Pirates, who will be in action on Wednesday night when they host Richards Bay at the Orlando Stadium.

So, the league title race is still very much on, and it will be over to Pirates on Wednesday to see whether they will live up to the task and deliver maximum points at home.

For Orbit, the result does not do them any favours, as they remain in the relegation zone with 18 points after 21 games.

It was just one-way traffic in Olympia Park, especially in the first half, as the Brazilians were all over the Mswenko Boys in search of a goal early in the game.

But that was not the case, as they found their two goals in the second half in quick succession, courtesy of a well-worked goal by Miguel Reisinho, who netted his first league goal this season, and the second from the penalty spot through in-form Iqraam Rayners.

It was the Bafana Bafana striker’s 10th goal of the season and is now the joint top-goal scorer with Junior Dion from Golden Arrows.

All eyes will now be on the Buccaneers in Orlando on Wednesday, as the title race is still very much on.

