Sundowns dig deep to produce last-gasp winner against Sekhukhune

Mamelodi Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership league following two hard-fought, stoppage-time winning goals against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

This is thanks to goals from Nuno Santos and the new South American kid on the block, Brayan Leon, who ensured that Sundowns move three points clear of chasers Orlando Pirates.

Under-fire Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made several changes to the team that played in the CAF Champions League against Al Hilal last Friday, with regulars Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, and Khuliso Mudau, amongst others, all rested.

The likes of Divine Lunga, Denis Onyango, Keegan Johannes, Siphelele Mkhulise, and new signing Khulumani Ndamane were all given a chance to give Sekhukhune a run for their money.

The first half was not as inspiring, as neither side created clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities and went into the break goalless.

The second half was much better and action-packed, which saw the visitors finally breaking the deadlock right at the death after banging on the Sekhukhune door.

The result means that the Brazilians are still on top of the log with 32 points, and they maintain a three-point lead over second-placed Pirates, with the latter still having two games in hand.

Pirates will only be in action on Saturday, when they host relegation-threatened Magesi FC at their newly rebranded and renamed ‘Orlando Amstel Arena’ and will be tied on 32 points with Sundowns, should they win at home.

For Sekhukhune, the outcome will be a bitter pill to swallow, especially because they thought they had bagged themselves another big point at home following their tough resumption of their league duties, where they lost to Stellenbosch FC and drew against Pirates, respectively.

Babina Noko is now number three in the league level on 27 points with Kaizer Chiefs after 16 matches. Their next match will be against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

