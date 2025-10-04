Sundowns dumped out of the Carling Knockout cup in the first round

Betway Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns were disposed out of the Carling Knockout cup by Marumo Gallants in an intense Last 16 round match played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday night. Gallants won the match 7-6 via penalty kicks after the match ended 0-0 after extra time.

It was another bitter pill to swallow for Sundowns, who were beaten 2-1 in the final of the same competition by PSL newcomers Magesi FC in last season’s final in Bloemfontein. It remains to be seen whether Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will survive the wrath of the club’s bosses after another embarrassing cup defeat.

Last season, after the Magesi loss, former coach Manqoba Mngqithi was shown the door and truth be told, Sundowns have not been as dominating and as fluid as they have been in the last couple of seasons.

The game was not as exciting as it was expected. Sundowns were not as dominating and did not create clear cut chances. Gallants fought hard to keep their star-studded opponents at bay. They held on for dear life and seemed to be happy to go into extra time and into the lottery of penalty kicks.

Sundowns’ penalty kickers were poor and Marcello Allende, Fawaaz Basadien and Musa Lebusa missed their strikes. Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile, Nuno Santos, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Morena, Malibongwe Khoza comfortably converted from the spot kick.

For the visitors, Simo Mbele, Agnikoi Eroine, Daniel Msendani, Mpho Chabetsane, Khumbulani Ncube, Siyabonga Nhlapo and Washington Arubi were able to find net. Jaison Clifford and Kamogelo Sithole missed their takes.

