Sundowns increase lead at the top, as Pirates overtake Chiefs

The Betway Premiership title race is slowly but surely intensifying, as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates both snatched crucial three points in their respective matches on Wednesday night

Sundowns edged TS Galaxy 1-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, thanks to a solitary second-half goal from Brazilian international Arthur Sales.

Pirates, on the other hand, managed to get the job done in front of a sold-out and boisterous King Zwelithini Stadium, where they defeated Golden Arrows 3-1 in what was a hard-fought win away from home.

The Buccaneers are now second in the league standings, level on 22 points with Kaizer Chiefs, but ahead of them with a better goal difference. Sundowns’ win over Galaxy means that they remain on top with 25 points ahead of the upcoming international break.

Thanks to an own goal forced by Nkosinathi Ndaba’s cross from the byline, Pirates went into half-time break in the driving seat.

Arrows, who have been in red-hot form, continued to bang on the Bucs’ door and eventually found an equaliser, but their celebrations were cut very short, as Yanela Mbuthuma came from the bench to score a brace and Bucs returned with maximum points away from home.

In other matches, Siwelele FC stunned Stellenbosch FC in their own backyard with a 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Tebogo Potsane and Siviwe Magidigidi. Durban City also walked away with maximum points with a narrow 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants.

