Sundowns inflated transfer price to disregard my career – Lucas Ribeiro

Reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player of the Season Lucas Ribeiro has confirmed the termination of his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, effective on August 1.

The Brazilian star last played in the colours of Sundowns at the Fifa Club World Cup in the USA in July, where he stood out and attracted a lot of interest from several clubs abroad.

However, Ribeiro encountered obstacles in his abrupt desire to leave Masandwana, ultimately deciding to leave camp just days before the season began.

Amid the back and forth, Ribeiro referred the matter to the Fifa Football Tribunal, seeking a ruling on the consequences of the contract termination and maintaining that he acted well within his rights.

“I believe that I have just cause to terminate my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns FC, which I will explain before the Fifa Football Tribunal,” Ribeiro said in a statement posted by IOL on Thursday.

“My next employer will not be involved in the dispute between me and Mamelodi Sundowns FC — neither from a disciplinary perspective nor financially.

Desire for personal stability

The 26-year-old striker also mentioned that one reason for his decision to leave Sundowns was the need for personal stability, especially for his family, which significantly influenced his choice.

“The deal became impossible due to their unreasonable expectations. They [Sundowns] inflated the transfer price in a way that disregarded my career and personal situation.

Ribeiro concluded: “My focus is on making decisions that will further my development as a footballer and ensure long-term stability for my family.”

However, Ribeiro did not reveal the transfer amount Mamelodi Sundowns demanded or the club he intended to join.

Ribeiro led the PSL in goals scored in 2024–2025, scoring 16 goals in 27 games and dishing out nine assists.

Sundowns are currently getting ready for their second-leg match against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal, which is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

