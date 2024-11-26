Sundowns kick off Champions League with a frustrating draw

Mamelodi Sundowns kicked off their Caf Champions League campaign with a 0-0 stalemate at home against DR Congo outfit Maniema Union at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night.

This is at the back of their disappointing 2-1 defeat to current Carling Knockout champions Magesi FC in the final last weekend.

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi made several changes to his starting line-up, with Kobamelo Kodisang, Erwin Saavedra, Arthur Sales, and young defender Malibongwe Khoza among the starters.

The home side was pretty much in control of the game from the onset but did not create enough clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities to break the deadlock.

Teboho Mokoena, Lucas Ribeiro, and Marcelo Allende did get to test Efonge Liyongo in Maniema’s goals but their efforts were not troubling enough and went into the break goalless.

Mngqithi switched it up in the second half, as Saavedra, Kodisang, and Sales all made way for Khuliso Mudau, Neo Maema, and Namibian assassin Peter Shalulile.

Sundowns intensified the pressure and kept on banging on Maniema’s door, but the visitors showed discipline at the back and shut the back door tight.

The visitors did, though, also get their moment in the game, a big moment that is, as they almost found the back of the net through Exaucia Moanda, who rattled the upright at close range after Sundowns struggled to deal with yet another set piece.

Sundowns tried to steal the game at the death, as they continued to push for that all-important goal, but the stubborn Maniema defence stood firm and walked away with a big point away from home in their Group B opener.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content