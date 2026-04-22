Sundowns looking to reclaim top spot as they focus on the league

In the last two weeks, Mamelodi Sundowns were involved in the CAF Champions League semi-finals and had put their Betway Premiership engagements on hold. The mission was a success as they managed to qualify for the final, where they will meet Morocco’s AS FAR next month.

But tonight, the Brazilians’ attention and focus switches back to the Betway Premiership and they will be gunning for three points against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Stadium. Kick-off is at 7:30pm. Sundowns are involved in a two-horse race with Orlando Pirates, who are really threatening to dethrone the defending champions from the top of the standings.

Pirates are leading the charts with 58 points from 25 matches, while Sundowns are lying second, having registered 56 points with two matches in hand. Sundowns will overtake Bucs if they can get three points from Stellies tonight.

Sundowns’ rejuvenated midfielder Jayden Adams is happy with the progress his club has made in recent months. Ironically, Adams is a former Stellies player, and he may want to prove a point when he plays against his former teammates.

“I think it is a great achievement for us as a team even for me as an individual, to have qualified for the Champions League final. Last year we got there but we didn’t go all the way out. Going into the league, I think for us it’s to just keep going, keep winning and focus on ourselves while taking it one game at a time and we are definitely confident and excited for the game on Wednesday,” he said.

This past weekend, the side from the Winelands came out victorious at home after edging out Sekhukhune United in a 3-1 win. According to Adams, that might have been a confidence booster for Stellies. He further stated that they expect a well-coached side – also searching for a spot in the top eight – that will fight on the field of play.

“I think they are a hard working team. They are well organised and well-coached. I think we are also expecting them to come out guns blazing because they come from a win. So, they are going to come in confident. We know they are going to come at us but we are going be ready for them.”

Adams concluded by lauding the supporters for the support they showed the team over the weekend. He also encouraged them to do the same even in the midweek fixture as they continue to defend the title.

He added: “We just want to thank the Yellow Nation for always being the 12th man, especially in the last game. That boosted our confidence, and we hope they come out in numbers again on Wednesday to rally behind us.”

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