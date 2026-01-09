Sundowns make shock Monnapule Saleng signing from Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns have done the unthinkable, as they have announced a shock signing of winger Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates on Friday.

“Ready to light it up! Masandawana, meet our latest arrival, Monnapule Saleng. Pace, power, and pure ambition as he joins the Home of the Champions. Let the messages of support roll in,” Sundowns wrote in a social media post.

Saleng joins the reigning Betway Premiership champions at a crucial time of the season, as they are looking to reclaim their number one spot from current leaders Orlando Pirates.

The 27-year-old speedy winger spent the first half of the season on loan at the newly promoted hometown club Orbit College from parent club Pirates, but has now made a surprise switch to Masandawana.

Saleng will be looking to revive his career at Sundowns after months of struggle and uncertainty at the Buccaneers, where he found himself sidelined due to a contract dispute with the club bosses.

This ordeal resulted in him not featuring for the Buccaneers majority of last season, despite his impressive performances under former coach Jose Riveiro.

His situation reportedly plunged into a state of depression for Saleng and pushed his way out at the Soweto giants because he believed the club was shortpaying him.

Kaizer Chiefs were rumoured to be interested in acquiring the services of the North-West-born flying winger, but it seemed that Bucs had made up their mind and shipped him off to Orbit.

Now, Saleng finds himself at Sundowns, a club where he has an opportunity to revive his career and prove a point that he is good enough.

He will be competing for a position against the likes of Tashreeq Matthews, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Arthur Sales, Kutlwano Letlhaku, and Thapelo Maseko, amongst others.

Saleng is expected to join Sundowns in training as soon as possible and will be hoping to make his debut when the PSL resumes on January 20, when they host Orbit at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

