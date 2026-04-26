Soccer

Sundowns may face uphill battle against Rich Boys

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 04: Arthur Sales of Mamelodi Sundowns FC during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on March 04, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

With all eyes on the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs this afternoon, Mamelodi Sundowns will have to pull up their socks when they come up against tricky Richards Bay at the uMhlathuzi Sports Precinct later in the day. The Sundowns and Richards Bay encounter will kick off at 5:30pm.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • With all eyes on the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs this afternoon, Mamelodi Sundowns will have to pull up their socks when they come up against tricky Richards Bay at the uMhlathuzi Sports Precinct later in the day.
  • The Sundowns and Richards Bay encounter will kick off at 5:30pm.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.
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