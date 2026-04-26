Sundowns may face uphill battle against Rich Boys

With all eyes on the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs this afternoon, Mamelodi Sundowns will have to pull up their socks when they come up against tricky Richards Bay at the uMhlathuzi Sports Precinct later in the day. The Sundowns and Richards Bay encounter will kick off at 5:30pm.

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