Sundowns new striker Siyanda Ndlovu a dynamite in small package

Mamelodi Sundowns new acquisition Siyanda “Skhwishi” Ndlovu has explained that even though he was happy that Masandawana defeated Golden Arrows, he was also a little sad that he won the man of the match accolade against his former teammates.

On Tuesday night, Sundowns booked their place in the semifinals of the Carling Knockout cup at Loftus Versfeld Stadium via a hard-fought 1-0 victory, knocking Ndlovu’s former club, Arrows, out of the competiiton. Ndlovu masterminded the downfall of his former employers with an MVP performance that saw him smiling all the way to the bank and walking away with a cool R100 000 prize money for winning the man of the match.

Ndlovu continues to shine at Chloorkop

The dynamic striker was signed from Arrows, and it is reported that he was snatched while on his way to joining Orlando Pirates in July during the off-season. Since he moved to Chloorkop, he has taken his game to another level, and he is staking a claim in the star-studded Sundowns squad.

Downs striker Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal of the game in the second half to ensure that Sundowns march on to the last four of the tournament ahead of their CAF Super Cup final against USM Alger on Sunday.

Tough battle against familiar faces

READ: Mamelodi Sundowns advance to Fifa Intercontinental Cup semi-finals

Ndlovu explains that it was a very tough encounter: “The game was not easy; we knew it was going to be difficult, but we needed to push to get to the next round. Playing against my former team was also not easy – but I am happy that we won the match.”

“It was a knockout match, and we needed to push until the end, and after we got a goal, we were able to close the door at the back. I think we need to work on our finishing because we were a bit shaky upfront. We wanted an early goal and we missed chances. But I am happy that I got the goal and it helped us to win the game,” he added.

Sundowns’ next assignment is a continental clash in the CAF Super Cup against the winners of the Confederation Cup USMA Alger of Algeria. The cup final will take place at Loftus on Saturday.

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