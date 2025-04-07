Sundowns, Pirates and Stellies on course to CAF interclub semis

Apart from the negativity surrounding the Royal AM fiasco that has put the Betway Premier Soccer League in disrepute, the excitement and prospects of having three South African teams in the last-four of the CAF interclub competitions prevails.

SA football is witnessing one of the most exciting moments in its history, as Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC are all on the verge of advancing to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup, respectively.

It will be the first time SA football achieves such a milestone.

Sundowns and Pirates are in the driving seats of their Champions League ties, following their 1-0 victories against North African giants.

Masandwana got the job done at home and produced a hard-fought win over Esperance of Tunisia, while the Buccaneers went on to conquer Algeria once more this season, when they downed MC Alger in their hostile backyard.

Stellies, on the other hand, did just enough in their first leg of the Confederations Cup at home, when they played to a goalless draw against the Egyptian giants and defending champions Zamalek midweek.

With Pirates and Sundowns already having one foot in the semis of the Champions League, and Stellenbosch still very much alive in their tie, Sunday World looks at some of the moments that will be key for the current SA fantastic three going into their games this week.

Downs having their league game postponed this weekend

Following weeks of pleading with the league to at least play a role in assisting his side to prepare well enough for the Champions League, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is a relieved man as their game against Stellenbosch this weekend was postponed.

“I have said before that these types of games must bring the best out of the players, and that can only be done when they are fresh and ready to produce the magic,” Cardoso said.

The Brazilians have a daunting task ahead of them in the capital of Tunisia on Tuesday night, when they cross swords against The Blood and Gold at the Olympique Stadium.

Away goal and home ground advantage for Bucs

Outgoing Bucs Coach Jose Riveiro’s men could not have asked for a better position to be in going into the return leg Esgodini sika maminzela in Orlando on Wednesday.

The Sea Robbers will not only have home ground advantage but also an away goal in the bag, as the away-goal rule still applies.

However, even so, the Bucs will be wary of the threat the Algerian champions pose, as they are a team that is dynamic and dangerous in transition.

Pirates’ run in the Champions League has been beyond impressive, as they are the only undefeated team in the competition so far and will hope to maintain the feat by marching to the semis.

Stellies managing to keep a clean sheet at home

Steve Barker’s troops may not have scored a goal at home, but they also did not concede, which is probably the most important thing, considering the opposition they are up against.

The visit by renowned SA coach Pitso Mosimane to their camp building up to this fixture is already paying dividends. Mosimane used to cause great misery to Zamalek during his time in Egypt with Al Ahly and is passing over his expertise to Barker on how to plan against them.

Stellies only have one job to do in Cairo on Wednesday, and that is to score and defend like their lives depended on it.

The team from the winelands in Stellenbosch is once again enjoying a fairytale and majestic season, as they have gone this far in their maiden voyage in continental football.

