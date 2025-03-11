Sundowns, Pirates back in action ahead of their blockbuster

The Betway Premiership top two Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will be back in league action on Tuesday night ahead of their blockbuster at the weekend.

Sundowns will host AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium, while Pirates travel to Athlone Stadium to face Stellenbosch FC. Both matches get underway at 7:30pm.

This comes before Masandawana and Bucs play each other in a highly anticipated title race match on Sunday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

Four games in hand

With 55 points from 21 games, Sundowns are currently comfortably atop the log, while Pirates, who are chasing them, are catching up with four games remaining and 39 points.

Against their respective opponents on Tuesday, both teams will aim to start their matches on a high note and leave with maximum points.

The Brazilians will be going up against a well-oiled AmaZulu machine that is led by coach Arthur Zwane.

Usuthu are undefeated in their last three games and will be setting their sights on causing an upset against the reigning champions.

Given that AmaZulu currently has 30 points, a victory could see them move up the table a little.

Itching to get back to winning ways

After their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match with Sekhukhune United was postponed over the weekend, Sundowns received much-needed rest and likely held multiple training sessions.

After Golden Arrows held them to a frustrating 1-1 draw last Wednesday, Miguel Cardoso’s team will be itching to get back to winning ways.

In Cape Town, Pirates will face a wounded Stellenbosch team, making their task much more difficult.

Stellies lost to Kaizer Chiefs in a contentious 3-1 Nedbank quarterfinal, and they will undoubtedly try to defeat Pirates in front of their supporters.

The Buccaneers will be determined to establish their dominance and produce a favourable outcome in order to maintain the title chase, as they have been blowing hot and cold in recent weeks.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content