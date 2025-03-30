Soccer

Sundowns and Pirates shift focus to crucial CAF encounters

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 16: Jose Riveiro and Miguel Cardoso during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on March 16, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

After an exciting two weeks of the Fifa international break, domestic football could not have asked for a better return, as the CAF Champions League quarterfinal matches are set to get underway this week.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will both be in action on Tuesday.


The Brazilians will host Tunisian giants and coach Miguel Cardoso’s former side, Esperance de Tunis, while the Buccaneers will travel to North Africa to face reigning Algerian champions MC Alger.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.