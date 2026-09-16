Sundowns, Pirates in gruelling CAF Champions League prelim round fixtures

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have finally learnt of the teams that they will face in the second preliminary round of this season’s CAF Champions League – and it will not be an easy ride for the two South African representatives in Africa’s most prestigious club competition.

The Buccaneers, who qualified for the tournament by virtue of winning the Betway Premiership, will face Namibia’s African Stars, who play in the southwestern country’s highest division, the Namibia Premiership. Bucs advanced to this round of the tournament after they nailed Mauritius’ La Cure Waves 3-1 on aggregate at the Orlando Stadium last weekend. The first leg in Mauritius had ended in a 0-0 draw two weeks ago.

READ: Ouaddou blasts Pirates players for showboating against La Cure waves

Sundowns received a bye in the First Round of Preliminaries, but they will be back in action when they face Angola’s Wiliete de Benguela. So, the Mzansi clubs are facing potentially difficult assignments to book a place in 16-team group stage.

The first legs of the Second Preliminary Round will be played from October 16 to October 18, with the return matches scheduled for October 23 to October 25. The 16 winners will advance to the group stage, which begins at the end of November.

CAF reported that Wiliete made an emphatic statement in the opening round by eliminating Foresters FC of Seychelles 5-0 on aggregate, with Angola international Agostinho Paciência, commonly known as Mabululu, scoring three of their five goals.

In other interesting ties in the second round, Egyptian giants Zamalek were among the most convincing performers of the First Preliminary Round, completing a 6-1 aggregate victory over AS Port of Djibouti after a 4-0 win in the return leg.

Their reward is a meeting with Rwanda’s APR FC, who produced an impressive turnaround to eliminate Aigles du Congo. After losing the opening leg 1-0, APR responded with a 3-0 victory in Kigali to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Another heavyweight entering the competition at this stage is four-time champions Espérance, who will meet Libya’s Al-Swehly. The Libyan side demonstrated their ambitions by comfortably eliminating KVZ FC of Zanzibar, following their 1-0 first-leg success with a 3-0 victory to advance 4-0 on aggregate.

Former champions Pyramids FC were also among the outstanding performers of the opening round. The Egyptian side followed their 2-0 victory away to Gor Mahia with a commanding 5-1 home win, completing a 7-1 aggregate triumph.

READ: Sundowns break silence on fan violence against Esperance

With only one round now separating the remaining clubs from the group stage, the Second Preliminary Round is set to provide another demanding test of continental pedigree, form and ambition.

There will be plenty at stake as the clubs continue their pursuit of Africa’s biggest club prize and the record USD 6 million awarded to the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winners.

CAF will also provide $100,000 (R1,6-million) to clubs eliminated in the preliminary rounds to assist with travel and other logistical costs – part of measures aimed at easing the financial burden of participating in continental competition.

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