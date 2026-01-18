Sundowns, Pitso legal battle far from over with appeal put on ice

The high-profile legal battle between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, and renowned coach Pitso Mosimane is far from over, as the court is yet to hear the final judgment of the appeal of the multimillion-rand legal fight.

Last Wednesday, the Johannesburg High Court heard that the judgment for the appeal, lodged by MT Sports and Mosimane, in the order to pay R7 912 905 to Sundowns in agents’ commission fees, was reserved until further notice.

“There was no outcome yesterday [on Wednesday] because the judgment was reserved.

“The judge will announce the outcome when she’s ready with the judgment,” Mosimane’s legal representatives, Mabuza Attorneys, revealed to Sunday World.

In August last year, according to the judgment dated August 19, 2025, Judge Shaanaz Mia ruled that the defendants (MT Sports and Mosimane) shall pay R7 912 905 in agents’ commission fees, plus 7% interest per annum from May 10, 2021, until the date of payment.

MT Sports and Mosimane were also ordered to pay the costs of the trial, including the costs of the application to compel.

This is after Mosimane surprisingly left Sundowns to join African giants Al Ahly in 2020, just four months into his new four-year contract with the Brazilians.

Top legal eagles, Vincent Maleka SC (representing Sundowns) and Adv. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC (for Mosimane), have been going toe-to-toe before the high court for over 17 months on the issue of the defending champions demanding that MT Sports director Moira Tlhagale pay back commission in agent’s fees in the region of R8.6-million.

Tlhagale is the owner of MT Sports, who doubles up as the wife and agent of three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach Mosimane.

Among many other sensational revelations heard by the court is that of contracts being signed in the parking lots and abuse towards Mosimane at Sundowns.

Tlhagale also argued that she was unfairly treated and discriminated against by the club on the basis of race and gender.

She also accused Sundowns of not paying her agent commission fees after negotiating the first two contracts for “Jingles”, as Mosimane is affectionately called, in 2012 and 2016.

According to a source close to the situation, the deal between Masandawana and Mosimane was already done by December 30, but it surprisingly did not materialise due to unclear reasons.

Club sporting director Flemming Berg is also said to have been the stumbling block in

getting the deal over the line.

So, as it stands, current Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will lead the team in their opening league encounter of the new year against Orbit College

tomorrow at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium following the conclusion of the Afcon in Morocco.

