Sundowns return to Champions League action in Mauritania

It’s never-ending action for Mamelodi Sundowns as the South African champions focus on the CAF Champions League this weekend.

This time, the Pretoria giants are in Mauritania to face FC Nouadhibou in a Group A clash at the Stade de la Capitale. The kick-off on Saturday is at 6pm.

After four rounds of fixtures, Sundowns top the group with seven points, the same tally as second-placed TP Mazembe of the DR Congo.

Nouadhibou are at the bottom of the table with four points, and a victory over Sundowns will take them to seven points. With the last round of fixtures still to play after Saturday, it would be game-on for group honours.

Victory is key for favourites

Though Sundowns remain favourites to win the group and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, they know that winning against the Mauritanian outfit will be crucial to in order to avoid any pressure in their last match. This is because even TP Mazembe and the third-placed Pyramids of Egypt (with four points) are also in the running for Group A honours.

Sundowns, however, have the beating of Nouadhibou. They beat the Mauritanians 3-0 in their first encounter played on November 26 at the Loftus Versfeld. The scorers then were Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro, goalscoring machine Peter Shalulile and winger Gaston Sirino.

Sirino has been showing a return of his fine class after featuring in the club’s first fixtures following the conclusion of the Afcon. He delighted the Downs faithful with his exciting performance after coming on as a second half substitute against Orlando Pirates on February 17. The DStv Premiership encounter at a packed Loftus Versfeld ended in 1-1 draw.

In the Brazilians second match, on Tuesday night, Sirino’s hattrick spearheaded a 6-1 lashing of NFD’s NB La Masia in the Nedbank Cup’s last-32 round.

Most of Afcon stars injured

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena confirmed that most of his Bafana Bafana contingent would still not be available for selection in the CAF fixture due to injuries they picked up at Afcon.

“Mothobi (Mvala) is out, and he will be out for about six to eight weeks. Sailor (Khuliso Mudau) is also out for about six to eight weeks,” lamented Mokwena after the La Masia match.

“You know that he (Mudau) got injured (against Morocco) and still played, which disappoints me a little bit.

“Ronza (Ronwen Williams) is still struggling with a shoulder injury, and we rested him (against La Masia) to give him some time off.”

Mokwena also deemed his midfield maestro and captain, Themba Zwane, also picked up a knock while on international duty with Bafana.

“Mshishi (Zwane) also has a bit of a niggle. Some of the players that are coming back from Bafana, it’s not even about whether we want to give them a break or not; we can’t use them.

“They’ve returned with serious injuries, but it is what it is. We must try and use the rest of the squad.”

