Sundowns seek to stretch lead over Pirates to 15 points

With Orlando Pirates’ game against Royal AM postponed, Mamelodi Sundowns will look to extend their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership to 15 points on Wednesday night.

Sundowns will cross swords with in-form Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. The game will get underway at 7:30pm.

Downs on course to defend their title

Masandawana are on course to defend their Premiership title for the record eighth time this season. They are sitting on top of the table on 48 points after 18 games. They do, however, face stiff competition from Pirates, 12 points behind but with three games in hand.

The Buccaneers saw their midweek league match against financially troubled Royal AM postponed for the second time this season.

Sundowns will now have an opportunity to extend their lead at the top and apply pressure on their chasers, Pirates, who will have four games in hand by the end of Wednesday night.

Riveiro says Pirates will work hard to realise advantage of games in hand

Despite that, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro said games in hand come with advantages and disadvantages but his men will work hard to capitalise on the situation by winning all.

“We have three games [in hand] and have to capitalise on them, otherwise, they mean nothing,” said Riveiro at the weekend after their comeback win against Cape Town City.

“I would have liked all of us to be in the same number of [league] games [with Sundowns] so we know where we are because it’s a dangerous picture for all of us [Pirates] to see that the top of the table is 12 points far from us when it’s not real.

“There’s still a possibility to close [the gap], but we must work hard to make it possible. I don’t look at the table. I’m not the person who’s always doing the maths. There’s nothing for me to gain with that.

“But there’s nothing we can do. That’s the way the league and the competitions are right now and we’re just trying to do our best in whichever game that comes.”

Sundowns go up against a Sekhukhune side on a three-match unbeaten streak looking to maintain their winning momentum. Babina Noko are currently third in the table on 31 points after 18 games.

