Sundowns, Sekhukhune to battle for a spot in semis 

Kaizer Chiefs will finally know who their next Nedbank Cup opponents will be when Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United play their long-awaited quarterfinal clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

Amakhosi, along with Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants, have secured their place in the last four. Pirates were pitted against 2022 Nedbank Cup winners Gallants.

The Premier Soccer League confirmed the new Sundowns and Sekhukhune fixture date last week after their game was postponed due to a double booking of a venue.

With the international break now in full swing, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will be crossing his fingers that none of his players return from international duty with injuries.

Sundowns have nine players with Bafana Bafana, while Peter Shalulile (Namibia) and Divine Lunga (Zimbabwe) are also out on international duty for the ongoing Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Babina Noko, on the other hand, have only three players out on international duty in Bafana, Vuyo Letlapa, goalkeepers Ali Sangare of Ivory Coast and Namibia’s Loydt Kazapua.

The timing of the tie is one that may upset Cardoso, as it comes four days before their crucial CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash against Tunisian giants Esperance.

Cardoso has not been shy about vocalizing his frustration about his team’s hectic fixture schedule and the arranging of the Ke Yona Cup tie will amplify his point.

“The schedule is insane. It’s not normal. It doesn’t respect a human being and I think it should be thought of and well-considered because I don’t know how it’s possible,” Cardoso expressed his frustration in a recent interview.

Because of that, Cardoso will most likely be forced to rotate his squad and new Sekhukhune coach Eric Tinkler will be expected to exploit that avenue by preparing well enough to eliminate the Brazilians and set up a meeting with Chiefs.

