Sundowns send strong warning to fans after attack on Flemming Berg, Miguel Cardoso

- Advertisement -

Mamelodi Sundowns released a statement on Tuesday, condemning the behaviour of a section of its supporters. This after they lodged an attack on club sporting director Flemming Berg and coach Miguel Cardoso after their CAF Champions League game last Friday.

This is after Sundowns played to a frustrating 2-2 draw against Al-Hilal during their Group C tie. An outcome that resulted in Cardoso and Berg delaying their departure from the stadium. And this was in an attempt to avoid disgruntled supporters.

In a video that circulated on social media, Berg was seen being splashed with a liquid on his face and shirt. The club has since denounced this act and said they will not tolerate any threats or illegal behaviour.

Club vows action on culprits

“Mamelodi Sundowns condemns the behaviour and conduct of the few ill-disciplined supporters who were disrupting members of the Sundowns Technical Team as they were leaving the stadium after the Sundowns and Al Hilal match,” the statement read.

“Sundowns has always encouraged active supporter participation and engagement, which must always be done with respect and courtesy.

- Advertisement -

“Mamelodi Sundowns will not tolerate any threats, illegal behaviour, or intimidation by any of its supporters or fans at any of its matches.

“Appropriate legal or disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against those whose conduct is found to be illegal or contrary to the policies or rules of the Sundowns supporters.

“The players and technical team of Mamelodi Sundowns are focusing on retaining the league title and successfully competing in all cup competitions. This can only be achieved with the support and encouragement of the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters.”

Fans want Pitso Mosimane back

After the match, the players and technical team showed gratitude to their fans for coming to the stadium. The supporters could not hide their dissatisfaction with Cardoso. And they started chanting the name of former coach Pitso Mosimane.

- Advertisement -

The call for the sensational return of Mosimane is intensifying. And it seems very likely that the three-time Champions League winner will go back and steer the Sundowns ship once again.

Mosimane and the club were engaged in talks over the December period. But the discussions were halted due to their ongoing multimillion-rand court case.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content