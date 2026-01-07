Sundowns star Katlego Ntsabeleng to use MLS experience to fight for place in team

Returning Mamelodi Sundowns star player Katlego “Tsiki” Ntsabeleng will use the invaluable experience he gained in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US to fight for his place in the Brazilians’ starting line-up.

Since he joined Sundowns on loan from FC Dallas in the MLS, Ntsabeleng has made two appearances for the Betway Premiership defending champions.

He played against Golden Arrows in September and had another opportunity to compete against TS Galaxy in November, but he finds the competition at the star-studded Brazilians a bit daunting.

In the MLS, the Daveyton-born winger was instrumental for Dallas, making nearly 100 appearances and, in the process, gaining valuable experience competing against some of the world’s top players, including Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

He also featured for several sides, such as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Oregon State Beavers, before continuing his senior career with Reading United.

The 27-year-old started his career with the Sundowns’ youth side before crossing the floor to Kaizer Chiefs, en route to the MLS.

“Returning to Sundowns is an exciting milestone in my career. Playing again for one of the biggest clubs in Africa is a privilege, and I am motivated by everything that lies ahead. The professionalism here—from the coaching staff to my teammates—is inspiring.

“Being back feels like coming home and drives me to give my best every day, keep learning and contribute fully to the team’s success on and off the pitch,” he told the Sundowns magazine.

Player rates Chloorkop highly

In his decorated career, Ntsabeleng has trained in various facilities across the US.

While many offered excellent resources, he told the magazine that Chloorkop stands out for its professionalism and attention to detail.

“The facilities at Chloorkop are exceptional—from the pitches to the gym, everything is designed to help players improve technically, physically, and tactically.

“The professional environment motivates you to work hard every day and focus fully on football.”

Ntsabeleng also highlighted some of the lessons he gained while playing in MLS that he hopes to bring to Sundowns.

“Playing overseas taught me a lot—not just about football, but about professionalism, discipline, and handling pressure.

“I learned how to adapt quickly to different styles of play, read the game more intelligently, and make the right decisions under intense situations.

“It also taught me the importance of teamwork and communication, especially when playing with teammates from different backgrounds.

“I hope to bring all of that experience back here to Sundowns and contribute to the team’s success in every way I can,” he added.

