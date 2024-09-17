Sundowns take pole position after win over SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns are well on course in the Betway Premiership following their 2-0 win over Tshwane rivals SuperSport United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night.

Thanks to second-half goals in quick succession from debutant Iqraam Rayners and Brazilian dribbling wizard Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

The result means that Sundowns climb above Kaizer Chiefs on the log standings with a better goal difference.

After a dreadful start to their 2024/25 campaign under the new-look technical team led by coach Manqoba Mngqithi, where they crashed out of the MTN8, the league champions were desperate to start to their title defense on a positive note against their rivals.

Mngqithi made some big changes to his squad, which saw key players Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau excluded from the squad, while utility player Aubrey Modiba and playmaker Themba Zwane started on the bench.

For SuperSport, who were without head coach Gavin Hunt in the dugout, saw one of two of their latest signings Nokutenda Mangezi walking straight into the starting lineup.

The home side did, however, receive a massive boost, as Ballon d’Or nominee Ronwen Williams returned in goals and Thembinkosi Lorch was on the bench.

The first half between both teams was relatively dull and uninspiring, as neither side created any goal-scoring opportunities and went into the break goalless.

In the second half, Mngqithi looked for solutions from the bench and introduced Tashreeq Matthews, Modiba, and Zwane – who made an instant impact.

Zwane assisted Rayners for the first goal in the 62nd minute when the former Stellenbosch FC talisman slotted the ball onto the far post at close range.

The three substitutes were in the thick of things two minutes later to set up Ribeiro for the second goal to walk away with the maximum points, in what was a hard-fought encounter.