Sundowns to bank millions with CAF Super Cup participation

After already bagging approximately R35 million for winning the Fifa African-Asian-Pacific Cup, Mamelodi Sundowns could coin more millions this weekend during their highly anticipated CAF Super Cup final against USM Alger.

Sundowns and Alger face off in a blockbuster clash at the Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

Alger enters the showcase as Confederations Cup champions and Sundowns as the Champions League victors from last season. The winner of the encounter will walk away with a handsome $500,000 (R8 million), while the runner-up takes home $250,000 (R4 million).

Though Masandawana are widely regarded as favourites on home soil, after winning two of their previous head-to-head meetings, they come up against a tricky USM Alger outfit that will surely give them a serious run for their money. Moreover, Alger famously lifted the trophy in 2023.

READ: Mighty Sundowns show Africa how global football is done

The Algerians landed in South Africa on Tuesday and have already commenced their preparations in Tshwane. Unbeaten in their last three outings, USM will look to continue their winning momentum against coach Miguel Cardoso’s squad.

Ahead of the game, Cardoso provided a brief update on two of his key players, Teboho Mokoena and captain Ronwen Williams, who are both out nursing injuries.

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“We had a big setback with Teboho, as understood. He did not come in close to being in good condition from the national team,” Cardoso said after their 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal.

READ: CAF disaster leaves Miguel Cardoso hanging by a thread at Sundowns

“He came injured, and it was important that we could play in that final of the MTN8 [against Orlando Pirates], but then there was an unfortunate action against Wiliete [in the Champions League], where he was standing on one leg, and he had contact and, of course, there was a small thing on the leg.

“’Ronza’ is a similar process. It’s not a big injury, it’s more pathology. He has also been struggling, and we are doing our best to have him in proper condition because we need to protect these players. I think with a little bit of time, everything will be okay,” Cardoso said.

The coach said they cannot risk the health of any player.

“That’s our goal here, to protect the players and the health of the players. Let’s see how things will progress. Obviously, we would like to have them ready for the biggest matches,” he added.