Sundowns to go above Bucs with win or draw over hyped-up Orbit

Betway Premiership action resumes on Tuesday night, when Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Rustenburg to entertain struggling Orbit College at the Olympia Park Stadium.

Either a win or a draw will be enough for Sundowns to return to the top of the standings ahead of Orlando Pirates, but the reigning league champions will target nothing less than maximum points.

Orbit desperate for win

However, achieving that feat will not be as easy as many think the game will play out, as they will be facing a desperate Orbit side that is fighting for its life to survive relegation.

Orbit are currently enjoying a two-match unbeaten run and enter the game with Masandawana with their tails up following an impressive 2-1 win over Nedbank Cup semi-finalists TS Galaxy in their previous encounter.

The Mswenko Boys are currently languishing in 15th place with 18 points after 20 games, and even a draw will be enough for them to move out of the relegation zone.

“It’s going to be very difficult because they are fighting for their lives, so they will do as much as they can to get a point or three in that regard,” said Sundowns midfielder Katleko ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng ahead of the game.

‘We’re in top form’

“But I’m pretty confident in the guys because we are in good form at the moment. We have won a couple of games, and we just need to keep going.”

Ntsabeleng, who joined Sundowns at the start of the season on loan from MLS side FC Dallas, has been getting some minutes under coach Miguel Cardoso, after a difficult start to his life at his youth club.

The 28-year-old opened up about how he navigated the situation, saying that spending time with his family helped him be more patient and wait for his chance.

“Spending time with my family has helped me a lot with staying patient in the team and getting along with my teammates,” Ntsabeleng said.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is a big team, there are a lot of quality players, and we have a big squad, so everyone must wait for their opportunity, and when it comes, you must grab it with both hands. So, the biggest part for me has been working hard and being patient.”

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content