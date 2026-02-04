Sundowns will not underestimate minnows Gomora United in tonight’s cup game

Mamelodi Sundowns, the reigning Betway Premiership champions, will not take Gomora United, their opponent in the Nedbank Cup Last 32, lightly.

Sundowns and the National First Division team will compete at Loftus Stadium tonight to advance to the next stage of the competition.

The Nedbank Cup, also referred to as the national competition, provides a platform for teams from lower divisions to interact and compete with the elite clubs of the Premier Soccer League.

Sundowns’ clinical approach

Previously, lesser-known clubs have embarrassed Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs by knocking them out.

However, Sundowns have consistently demonstrated their clinical approach, showing no mercy to the young players and clubs competing in the lower leagues.

Many seasons ago, they humiliated Powerlines FC 24-0 and also embarrassed Sibanye Golden Stars, a small club from a mining community in Welkom, with a 5-2 defeat.

So, the Brazilians are expected to do the same tonight: take a walk in the park and wallop the hapless lads from Alexandra township.

But Gomora, under the leadership of the seasoned Ashley Makhanya, a former SA Under-23 Olympian and Bafana Bafana star, will not just take the punches.

Brazilians have prepared thoroughly

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is under immense pressure from the supporters who are questioning his tactics and want him out of the club.

The fans have seemingly lost their faith in the coach, and they are always hounding him during and after matches. “We must demonstrate commitment in our performance in this match,” Cardoso stated ahead of the game.

“I don’t agree that the younger players from Gomora are more hungry than Sundowns players. On paper, we should be better than Gomora.

“We should approach the pitch with the right mindset and focus on ourselves appropriately. We have made a deep analysis of our opponents. We have prepared exactly as we would for a Champions League match.

“My challenge is to convince my players that playing less doesn’t diminish their importance compared to those playing more. It’s a matter of creating that trust,” he added.

