SuperSport hypnotise Chiefs with a 4-1 thrashing at FNB Stadium

SuperSport United returned to winning ways in the Betway Premiership in spectacular fashion following their 4-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

This is thanks to two first-half goals from Amakhosi strikers Samir Nurkovic and Christian Saile. Gamphani Lungu and Siphesihle Ndlovu added the third and fourth goals to end their six-match winless run in the league.

For Amakhosi and coach Nasreddine Nabi, their troubles of inconsistency and lapses of concentration continue.

On what was a chilly and mizzling night at the Calabash, Amakhosi were haunted by two of their former players and coach Gavin Hunt, who returned to a place they once called home, snatched all three points.

It took Matsatsantsa as early as three minutes to land the first of their four blows to Chiefs through Nurkovic, who connected well with a ball from close range after a delightful cross from Lungu.

The home side responded in the 30th minute through lanky forward Makabi Lilepo, who headed the ball past Ricardo Goss.

However, their celebrations were cut shorter than a mini skirt, as SuperSport retained their lead when Nurkovic set up Saile for the second goal of the match to announce their return to their old stomping ground.

Hunt’s team talk in the second half was evidently stronger than Nabi’s, as his side came back and added two more goals when Lungu scored the third, while Ndlovu scored a glorious goal from a long way out and left a hapless Bruce Bvuma with no chance.

Things went from bad to worse for Nabi’s side as Gaston Sirino picked up his second yellow card of the match and went for an early shower.

This result means that SuperSport has completed a league double against the Glamour Boys this season, on what became a splendid night for Hunt on his 999th PSL game.

