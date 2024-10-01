SuperSport joins the party as CAF welcomes new TV partners

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced new media rights and TV agreements for the 2024/25 CAF interclub competitions. This follows a successful bidding process for pay TV (English) and free-to-air (all languages) in Sub-Saharan African territory.

The rights include African football’s premium club competitions, the CAF Champions League 2024/25 and the Confederation Cup 2024/25. They also include the Women’s Champions League 2024 and the CAF Super Cup 2025.

CAF reached agreements with SuperSport International for the PayTV rights (in English). Also with the SABC and Azam Media for pay TV (English) rights.

African football gained global competitiveness

CAF president Patrice Motsepe confirmed the development, He said: “The exponential growth and global competitiveness of football in Africa have resulted in substantial interest from major African and international broadcasters in African football.

Read more:

Caf starts planning for next year’s AFL after 2024 bungle

Caf changes AFL final fixture to accommodate Soweto derby

“SuperSport, SABC and Azam Media have been participating competitively in the CAF media rights bids. CAF welcomes them all as partners, joining a number of CAF’s media rights holders. We are committed to ensuring that CAF’s competitions, including its broadcast products, are world-class.”

CAF also revealed that TV audiences during the 2023/24 Champions League grew by over 25% in north Africa. While east Africa and southern Africa saw growth of over 40% in both TV audiences and digital engagement.

Countdown to the Group Stages draw

Meanwhile, the countdown to the Group Stages draw of both the Confederation Cup and Champions League has started. With just one week to the highly anticipated event to be held at the CAF headquarters in Cairo.

The two draws will take place on Monday, October 7. Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have qualified for the Champions League group stages. While Stellenbosch FC are in the Confederation Cup. Sekhukhune United were knocked out in the preliminary rounds.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content