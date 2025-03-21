SuperSport United confirms the departure of Gavin Hunt

SuperSport United have confirmed the departure of coach Gavin Hunt on Friday. Sunday World exclusively reported on Thursday that the club held a meeting with the experienced coach and decided to cut ties with him.

“SuperSport United FC and head coach Gavin Hunt have reached a mutual agreement to part ways with immediate effect,” SuperSport said in a statement.

“This was Hunt’s second stint for Matsatsantsa, which lasted two and a half seasons, with the team finishing 3rd in the 2022/23 season and 7th in the 2023/24 season in the league competition.

Special milestone

“The 60-year-old Hunt achieved a special milestone in February this year. [He] reached 1,000 PSL games as head coach, which is a first in South African football. And it is unlikely to be easily surpassed.

“The board and management of the club have expressed their appreciation to Hunt for the work he had done as head coach over many years.

“We remain convinced that Gavin still has much to contribute to South African and African football. This given his extensive knowledge and experience. And we will always remain grateful for the impact he has had on the club and South African football. We wish Gavin well in his future endeavours.”

Hunt leaves SuperSport languishing in the relegation zone in position 15 with 21 points. This after 21 games in the Betway Premiership.

Andre Arendse is interim coach

Assistant coach Andre Arendse will serve as an interim coach. And goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson is set to be his assistant.

Having been knocked out of all domestic cup competitions, Matsatsantsa will now have it all to play for in their remaining nine games. This will be to ensure that they move up the table and save their status.

After the Fifa international break, SuperSport will host fellow strugglers Cape Town City in their next league encounter. The match is at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 30.

