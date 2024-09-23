Supporters are now bullying clubs into submission 

The advent of social media has really gotten the South African football clubs in a fix. Just like in any other industry, the football world was not ready for the smart phone. You see, the smartphone is a phenomenon of the 21st century that has completely changed how the world is operating and how our lives are being shaped.

In its fast and constantly changing technology, the gadget cannot be taken lightly or ignored. It would be quite a challenge living in modern times without modern technology and what social media is to our lives.

The smartphone, right on your fingertips, has also -created a nightmare for many industries. Bank branches are in a state of a collapse, with tellers becoming superfluous – when was the last time you tip-toed into a bank branch in recent times?

Newspapers as we grew to know them in print are in the referee’s optional time and the whistle could be blown anytime.

The music, video (DVD and CD outlets) were shoved inside the gas chamber and suffered an instant, painful death.

These days, fans are now armed with smart phones and that is causing headaches for clubs, coaches and officials.

As they say, a loyal, die-hard supporter with an educated phone can be a very dangerous and unpredictable fan.

They are now beginning to bully clubs into submission. The clubs have social media policies, but they have to tread carefully and not make their fans angry or disheartened.

There has been a trend of late. You see the madness when the clubs announce their starting line-ups. The preference of certain players in the teams’ lists can cause heated debates as to who does not deserve to be in the team or belongs on the bench or in the stands.

Fans have also gone a step further, they are now beginning to dictate and telling club bosses which players they must sign and what models to adapt to run clubs successfully. This is to boost their own egos and it’s about self-gratification. While some of it is constructive and eye-opening, most of it is just gobbledegook that should be treated with contempt.

What happened to: “It’s just a game?”

Big PSL clubs have fallen prey to this kind of bullying and have bought players to please their nagging supporters.

Kaizer Chiefs bought Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa and Siyethemba Sithebe due to unbearable pressure and bullying from their supporters. The duo did not live up to expectations and the club was left and counting its losses.

Mamelodi Sundowns also bowed to some pressure when they bought Sipho Mbule and Junior Mendieta from SuperSport and Stellies respectively. Even my eight-year-old knows that Sundowns did not really need the two players.

Mendieta has left the building and Mbule, known as the Master Chef, could be juggling the pots at Sekhukhune United in a loan move.

Pirates also did not need Lesedi Kapinga but the fans made ear-piercing noise when Sundowns put him on the transfer market. Bucs have just released the player after just one season of eating ice cubes on the bench.

The danger here is that the fans are setting a rather worrisome precedent, and this could result in making the clubs lacking ruled lines.

Back in the day, supporters were respectful of the coaches and club bosses. They had trust in those appointed to lead their teams. But lately, things are going the opposite direction, they are calling the shots and this is creating blurred lines – and a serious cause for concern.