Suspended SAFA NEC members vow to fight back

The four National Executive Committee (NEC) members who the South African Football Association (SAFA) officially suspended on Sunday have vowed to fight back against what they say is unfair suspension and treatment.

Gladwyn White, Monde Montshiwa, Orapeleng Setlhare and Emma Hendrick were formally issued notices of suspension pending the outcome of disciplinary hearings.

Explosive SAFA NEC meeting two weeks ago

The dramatic move follows the explosive NEC meeting two weeks ago at SAFA House. Viral video on social media shows shouting matches, physical scuffles, and members being restrained as tempers boiled over, scenes rarely associated with the leadership of the country’s football governing body.

The confrontation began when an official rose from his seat and allegedly moved to physically confront Montshiwa. Security was reportedly summoned, with accusations that certain members were being targeted for removal. The situation deteriorated further when another official allegedly pushed an NEC member and had to be restrained. A third reportedly grabbed another member by the neck as he attempted to separate those involved.

Calls for suspension of SAFA President Danny Jordaan

Last week, a SAFA Emergency Committee was convened and resolved to suspend the four NEC members. They have publicly called for SAFA President Danny Jordaan to be suspended until his fraud court case is finalised.

SAFA has released a statement, saying: “SAFA hereby informs its stakeholders, partners, and the general public that following a resolution taken by the Emergency Committee on 13 March, four members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) were suspended with immediate effect. This decision was subsequently ratified by the NEC on 21 March through a round-robin process.

“During their suspension, the individuals will lose all membership rights and are prohibited from engaging in any SAFA-related activities, including contact with other members, accessing SAFA premises and systems, or performing official duties.”

‘Necessary disciplinary processes will take place’

“The Association confirms that the necessary disciplinary processes will be initiated and conducted without unnecessary delay, in line with SAFA’s governance frameworks and commitment to transparency and accountability. SAFA remains steadfast in ensuring that all matters of governance are handled with integrity while safeguarding the interests of South African football at all levels,” the statement concluded.

Montshiwa said on social media, “This is a war…it shall not be ended by a suspension letter. A letter not from SAFA, but from a private law firm, at what cost? Why did SAFA not write it?

“A law firm that was established and started operation on 1 March, 2026… partnered in ownership by a Danny Jordaan corruption and fraud case legal representative and a former SAFA former legal officer, CEO, and COO,” said Montshiwa.

‘SOS – Save Our SAFA’

White said: “Following the overwhelming support received from football stakeholders responding to the “SOS – Save Our SAFA” call, we are now appealing for financial contributions to help cover the anticipated legal costs associated with challenging these actions.”

“Any contribution, regardless of size, will assist the effort to restore accountability and proper governance within SAFA. We also call upon members of the legal fraternity who are committed to integrity and justice within South African football to consider offering their legal expertise in support of this effort. Together, we can restore transparency, accountability and integrity in the governance of football,” he added.

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