Take it on the chin, Stevie; Chiefs deserved win

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker was frothing at the mouth after his charges were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup — South African football’s equivalent of the FA Cup — by 3-1 in dramatic fashion at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha last Saturday.

Indeed, in real time, it looked like Stellies were pinched.

Barker, his players, and the technical team were ready to lynch the referee, Skhumbuzo Gasa, and his assistants.

Even after two former Fifa and Caf acclaimed referees Victor Hlungwani and Andile “Ace” Ncobo unpacked the laws of the game, the unhappiness is still palpable and the call for

Safa and the league to introduce the video assistant referee (VAR) technology can no longer be ignored.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content