Tapelo Xoki opens up about missing out on Orlando Pirates captaincy

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki has opened up about missing out on the captaincy role this season, which was ultimately handed to Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Xoki was tipped to be the official successor to Innocent Maela, who recently parted ways with the club after his contract expired last season.

“Since Maela is no longer there, I think Xoki must be the captain because he was like Maela’s deputy last season already, and he is a disciplined guy who is so gentle,” said Pirates legend Edward “Magents” Motale, as quoted by Sowetan.

“Xoki has always been there for the team, even when he was dealing with family issues, and it would be unfair to say he mustn’t be the captain because he didn’t play much last season.

“If you don’t appoint Xoki as a captain, the harmony in that dressing room would be affected big time because he’s been there and led well whenever he was standing in for Maela,” Motale cautioned.

Xoki welcomes appointment

However, Xoki has welcomed the decision to be deputy to Sibisi, saying that it was a collective decision and he will back his fellow defensive partner.

“It was a group decision. I didn’t take it badly. Sibisi is the rightful captain for the club,” Xoki said during the Amstel sponsorship announcement with Pirates on Wednesday.

“He has done well, and he’s the Defender of the Season. He captained the national team recently. So, there’s no bad blood in the group. He’s the right guy to lead the team.

“Thus, we now must support him and be there for him. We have a selfless group; it’s never about an individual – me or personal goals – but what’s best for the group.”

The 30-year-old was voted as the joint vice-captain with young sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi, whom Xoki believes he will benefit from as he will “be a good leader in the future”.

“It is a great initiative by the club and players to support and groom him. Mbokazi is a leader in his own right, and he is going to be a huge asset for the club going forward,” he said.

“So, it is important that he starts early because there was a time when Old John [Mbulelo Mabizela] was a club captain at the age of 21 so I think he is also at that phase of his career.

“Mbokazi is very strong, has confidence, and is a hard worker, so I hope that he will learn as much as possible in terms of leadership. I am sure that the team will give him the support that he deserves.

“He has led in the Diski Challenge and the U20 National team, so he is not new to the role; it is just a matter of getting used to it and making sure that he will be ready to take over in the future.”

Xoki and the Buccaneers will be opening their Betway Premiership account against Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Stadium. The game will get underway at 5:30pm.

