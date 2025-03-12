Teko and popular beer brand create fan experience of a lifetime

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns marquee player Teko Modise was deep in the core of football fans alongside Heineken in a one-of-a-kind fan experience of watching a match on a big “social screen” made up of cellphones in Hyde Park Corner on Tuesday night.

Heineken, the official beer sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, found that there were a lot of fans that watched football matches on their cellphone devices.

Campaign ambassador

Modise, who is an ambassador of the campaign, got to rub shoulders with several football fans while enjoying the Champions League round of 16 match between Barcelona and Benfica right in the middle of the Hyde Park Corner mall.

“You can hear from the screams [from the fans] and the excitement around. That is what football is all about – it brings so much joy from so many people. And that is why we are here,” Modise told Sunday World on the sidelines.

“It is always refreshing being around the fans and enjoying a football match. Ib;lt makes me view the game differently. So, for me to be a part of this experience as an ambassador is great.”

Warrick Wyngaard, the Heineken Brand Marketing Communication Manager, explained how the whole concept was birthed, and what inspired it.

“The UEFA Champions League is the ultimate pinnacle of football culture. And Heineken has been a partner of the UEFA Champions League for many years,” Wyngaard said.

Adapt to the new football culture

“Locally, we decided this year to bring the football culture and the fans that come with the culture that go with football together.

“Because what we found is that a lot of people have been viewing the matches on their mobile devices. The idea and the intention is really about bringing the fans and consumers together. For them to enjoy the moment that is the UEFA Champions League together.”

Wyngaard said that the campaign will run for a period of five months. He confirmed that there will be a Champions League trophy tour in April. And with a surprise football legend set to grace the occasion.

