Teko predicts struggling Chiefs will reach final of Nedbank Cup

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star player Teko Modise has predicted that Kaizer Chiefs will go all the way in this season’s Nedbank Cup.

In a fun-filled episode of the Yes or No Challenge, hosted by Nedbank Cup content creator Zenande Funani, the retired football star made some bold statements, leaving fans debating his opinions.

From whether Iqraam Rayners will be this year’s top goal scorer to whether Peter Shalulile is already a Premier Soccer League legend, Modise did not hold back.

But the moment that really caught everyone off guard was when asked if Kaizer Chiefs could go all the way this season.

Modise replied: “Yes, please! We need them [Chiefs] to win a trophy this season.”

He also commented on the unpredictable nature of the David vs Goliath tournament, saying that the unpredictability is what makes the Ke Yona Cup competition more exciting.

“Look, no one expects them to go far, which is exactly why they might just surprise everyone. We need someone to shake things up.

“And that’s the magic of the Nedbank Cup. It’s a tournament where anything can happen. Underdogs rise, giants fall, and every match brings moments that leave fans on the edge of their seats,” Modise added.

Goals vs Saves competition

This season, the Nedbank Cup came up with the “Goals vs Saves” competition, where every goal scored adds R20 000 to the prize pool, and every save adds R10 000 in each round of the tournament.

In the rounds of 32 and 16, 71 goals were scored, and 118 saves were made by goalkeepers, contributing to the current prize pool of R2.6-million.

The amount is said to be shared among Nedbank MiGoals Plus and JustSave account holders who have registered for the “Goals vs Saves” competition.

This prize pool will increase as the tournament progresses to the final match.

Amakhosi and the Buccaneers have already booked their spots in the semifinals of the competition, with Sundowns hoping to join them when they take on Sekhukhune United in the quarterfinal encounter.

Nedbank Cup semifinal draw:

Mamelodi Sundowns/Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants

