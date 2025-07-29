Thalente Mbatha optimistic Bucs can challenge for every trophy this season

Orlando Pirates star midfielder Thalente Mbatha says he is confident that they have enough quality and what it takes to challenge for every trophy this season, starting with the MTN8.

The Buccaneers will kick off their campaign against Polokwane City when they meet in the quarterfinal of the MTN8 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The game starts at 3pm.

Mbatha, who was part of the Pirates team that made history and won the top-eight title for a record three times in a row last season, said they have enough firepower to retain their crown.

“As Orlando Pirates, we want to compete for everything. We believe that we have the quality and players to do it [retain the MTN8],” Mbatha told Sunday World recently.

Bucs also aim for Champions League

“It’s no secret that we want to succeed and reach the goals we have set for ourselves. If we can win the MTN8 at the start of the season and then go on to challenge for the league and the Champions League, it will be a dream come true for us

“This is something we have been striving to achieve, and we believe that if we continue working hard and maintain a unified team attitude, we can accomplish this goal.”

Like any other player ahead of a new season, the 25-year-old has set personal goals and objectives that he wants to achieve.

“For me, personally, it’s going to be a very interesting year. It’s not going to be easy. This is a year where everything can change in the blink of an eye. I must stay focused and mentally strong,” he said.

“We play a sport with a short career span. If I take care of myself and stay focused, I believe I can achieve everything I’ve set out to do.”

