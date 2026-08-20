Thapelo Morena, Zuko Mdunyelwa to fill injured Khuliso Mudau’s shoes

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will now be relying on Thapelo Morena and Zuko Mdunyelwa to fill in the void left by injured star defender Khuliso Mudau for at least the next six months.

Cardoso confirmed that the Bafana Bafana international will be on the sidelines for six months after picking up an Achilles tendon injury during their league encounter against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

“Injuries? It’s hard to lose one of the best African players. Khuliso Mudau picked up a tendon rupture of the Achilles and will be out for six months. He is due for surgery on Monday and will start his recovery process from there,” Cardoso told the media during an MTN8 press conference on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, these things happen in football. We don’t have control over them and now must deal with the situation in the best way we can.

“It is also important to understand that we have one of the best right backs in the country, Thapelo Morena, who is also a Bafana Bafana international.

“We also have Zuko, who has also been with the national team, so for the moment, we put our trust in them to fill in that position for Khuliso.”

Downs to face Arrows in Wafa Wafa clash

Cardoso will now have to find solutions in his defence ahead of their MTN8 semifinal first leg against a tricky Golden Arrows side on Sunday. Arrows advanced to the last four of the Wafa Wafa cup competition by eliminating Kaizer Chiefs in the quarterfinal.

“Golden Arrows is a team with quality. We will try our best to achieve a positive result without suffering goals. It’s the care we need to have. We’re not a team that waits for what the game gives.

“We will try to control the capacity Arrows have with counter attacks as we saw against Kaizer Chiefs, with a medium to low block they had no issues to aggress, we will go for a result that will allow us to have more comfort in the second match.

“I did not keep the clean sheet, it was the team, I just organise things, most goals we conceded was set-pieces, one was a clear offside, we conceded two goals from two shots,” Cardoso added.