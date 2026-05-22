‘The aim for us in Morocco is to lift the Champions League trophy’

Mamelodi Sundowns midfield maestro Themba Zwane says their focus in Morocco is solely on fighting to lift the CAF Champions League trophy and deliver the elusive second star.

Sundowns are in the driving seat of the tie with a slender 1-0 lead over AS FAR, following their win in the first leg at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium last weekend.

The stakes are at their utmost high in a tie that was marred by a malfunctioning VAR system in the second half of the first leg and crowd violence, which led to an AS FAR supporter being hospitalised.

Hardship on trip to Rabat

Sundowns also found themselves frustrated when their travel to Rabat was delayed by a day due to the Moroccan aviation authorities not issuing them a landing permit.

Zwane, who was present in 2016 when Sundowns won their maiden Champions League under the tutelage of Pitso Mosimane and in the final loss to Pyramids FC last season, says despite the challenges, they aim to reward themselves by finally winning the title after a decade.

“Going into this final, we know what to expect; the only aim is to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament,” Zwane told the Sundowns media department on Friday.

“What I learnt about my teammates is that we’re strong, the brotherhood is strong. We support one another. For the schedule that we have been facing, travelling up and down and coming back home, immediately after a day or two, we’re playing.

“It shows the mental strength that we have as a team. So, I give credit to the guys. We want to make the whole of South Africa proud by winning this Champions League.”

AS FAR hard to crack at home

It will, though, not be easy for the Brazilians, as they will be up against a side that holds a strong winning record at home in the competition and, in front of a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, will be confident they can get the required result.

AS FAR have played 29 home games in the Champions League since the start of the 2005 edition and lost only three of those. All those defeats came against Tunisian opposition.

They have claimed 18 wins and eight draws in the other fixtures over the past 21 years, which includes a 1-1 stalemate with Sundowns in the group stages in 2024.

“The most important thing is that we go to our home confident of getting the result and scoring the goals to win the title and fight until the end,” said AS FAR coach Alexandre Santos.

“We know we have our fans and our style of play, and anything is possible. All the players in the team realise that we have a real opportunity to face Sundowns and achieve what we want, which is to score, turn the result around, and snatch the title. That is the most important thing.

“I say to our loyal fans, thank you for your continued support in all circumstances. You are our true source of strength, and we promise that we will fight with spirit and responsibility to make you happy and honour the Royal Army jersey.”

The game between Sundowns and AS FAR is scheduled to get underway at 9pm on Sunday.