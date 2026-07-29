‘The aim is to suffocate, make sure teams don’t breathe in Orlando’

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has issued a stern warning to all 16 clubs ahead of the 2026/2027 Betway Premiership season, saying the aim is to suffocate teams and make them unable to breathe at the Orlando Stadium.

Their first target will be newcomers Milford FC this coming weekend, when they host them in their opening league game of the season.

Tickets are now officially available, with the encounter scheduled to get underway at 3:30pm.

Road to league title

Despite losing their opening games at home last season, Pirates turned the tide on their road to winning the league by turning Orlando Stadium into a fortress and a place where most teams publicly admitted to being afraid of playing in.

The Buccaneers won 21 of their matches across all competitions last season and will be looking to take it a notch up in this campaign as defending champions.

“I’ve heard the comments from a few coaches saying it’s not easy coming to Orlando, and it should be the case this season, where the teams are not able to breathe,” Sibisi said during a press conference at Rand Stadium on Tuesday.

“And that speaks to how the coach wants us to play, to always keep that high tempo, that high level.

“To make sure that we suffocate opponents, and I think this season won’t be any different because with us, we know we must deliver. That is a given. As soon as you sign for this club, you must deliver.”

Bucs determined to maintain high standard

Reflecting on their previous campaign, Sibisi said it was special, and their target this season is to maintain that standard or even raise it to keep their fans filling the stadiums week in, week out.

“I think last season wasn’t short of something spectacular from the guys. And as I’ve said, it’s a standard that we’ve set, and we must maintain.

“So, I think also having them in their full numbers, in their full capacity, whether we’re playing in Cape Town, Orlando, wherever. We felt the support and the love from our fans across the country.

“And I think if we can continue with that, if they can continue with that and support the boys, I think we can still deliver what we did last season. And even more. Why not?” the Bafana Bafana international concluded.

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