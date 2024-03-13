The best is yet to come from Maswanganyi, says Bucs coach

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has heaped praise on skillful midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi, saying his best version is yet to come following his call-up to the Bafana Bafana camp.

Maswanganyi was included in the 23-man Bafana final squad that coach Hugo Broos unveiled on Monday in preparation for this month’s matches against Andora and Algeria.

Since joining the Buccaneers at the start of the season from SuperSport United, the 25-year-old Stars of Africa Academy graduate has been a marvel to watch under the leadership of Riveiro.

Impressive performance in the Soweto derby

After his impressive performance in the weekend’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs, it was inevitable that Tito, as Maswanganyi is fondly called, would be called up to the national team.

He took home the man-of-the-match accolade after the derby that the Pirates won 3-2 at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Riveiro stated that he does not want to receive all the praise and that Maswanganyi’s brilliance is a result of the players and surroundings around him.

He was speaking to the media during the Nedbank Cup round-of-16 press conference in Parktown ahead of their clash against the Hungry Lions on Saturday.

“It’s not me as a coach; it’s the environment; it’s the players around him,” said Riveiro.

“It is the way we try to play; he benefits from those things. I don’t like to get credit for those transformations or improvements.

“It’s everyone around the players; we try to help them get better, to make them feel confident, to trust themselves.”

Possible replacement for Themba Zwane

Riveiro explained further: “If they have the level of confidence that Tito used to show in games, it has nothing to do with me.

“I’m happy for the boy because it’s not easy to make it, to play for the Pirates; it’s not easy to do it in the way that he’s doing it.

“Hopefully, he can continue improving because I think there’s room and space for him to be more complete, a better player, and more consistent.

“I think it’s going to happen. He’s a guy who loves to play football; it’s easy to see, and with that approach, the only thing that will happen to him from now until the end of his career, hopefully in 10 or 12 years, is improvement.

“So I think his best version is still coming.”

Broos also praised the Thembisa-born midfielder, saying if he maintains his consistency, Maswanganyi has what it takes to succeed Themba Zwane in the national team.

Maswanganyi has played in 28 games across all competitions, recording five goals and seven assists.

