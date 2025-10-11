The Engen Champ of Champs set to go down to the wire this weekend

The opening day of the 2025 Engen Champ of Champs delivered an exciting showcase of youth football at the Tuks High Performance Centre in Pretoria, as teams from across the country kicked off their campaigns in both the Boys U-18 and Girls U-20 divisions.

The day featured an exciting line-up of fixtures, including a thrilling Boys U-18 clash where Cape Town City edged past Kusekhaya Football Academy 2-0.

In the Girls U-20 division, Cape Town Roses notched up a dominant 6-0 victory over City Lads, setting an electric tone for the weekend ahead.

Each encounter reflected the tournament’s spirit, ‘It’s Your Moment of Glory’, with young players seizing their opportunity to shine on one of South Africa’s biggest youth football stages.

Engen’s Brand & Sponsorship Manager, Tsholo Tiro, heaped praises on the coaches and players’ commitment

“The opening day of the Engen Champ of Champs truly reflected what this platform stands for: passion, development, and opportunity,” Tiro said.

“It’s inspiring to see how far these young players have come, and we look forward to witnessing even greater moments as the tournament unfolds.”

The action continues on Saturday with more group stage fixtures, as teams battle for a spot in the semi-finals and finals on Sunday.

Imparting knowledge

Meanwhile, former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and current Engen Ambassador, Brighton Mhlongo, led the inaugural player development workshop ahead of the tournament on Friday.

The main goal of the workshop was to inspire young footballers to focus on personal growth, image building, and life beyond the game.

Drawing from his own journey as a professional footballer turned media personality and mentor, Mhlongo encouraged players to recognise that their careers on the field are only one part of their story.

“A sports career is short, and every athlete must think about life after the final whistle,” Mhlongo said.

“Education, personal branding, and networking are key to staying relevant and creating opportunities long after your playing days are over,” he added.

