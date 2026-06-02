The Fifa 2026 World Cup Wonderkids Series: Lamine Yamal

The latest in the series on the most exciting Under-21 players heading to the 2026 World Cup 2026 is dedicated to the Spain and Barcelona starlet, Lamine Yamal. As the World Cup draws closer, Fifa are spotlighting some youngsters seemingly set to illuminate the beautiful game’s greatest tournament.

Lamine Yamal

Date of birth: 13 July 2007

Teams: Spain and FC Barcelona

International debut: 8 September 2023 v. Georgia (aged 16)

Position: Right winger

Standout skills: Vision, dribbling, movement, leadership, creativity and quality in both passing and finishing.

Why Yamal could be a World Cup sensation:

Lamine Yamal is no longer simply a promising talent – he is a leading figure for both Barcelona and Spain. Arriving at the World Cup as one of the finest players on the planet, the winger hopes to lead Luis de la Fuente’s side with his quality, creativity and decisiveness.

Yamal’s rise has been extraordinary, taking second place at The Best Fifa Football Awards™ 2025 and shattering almost every age-related record placed in front of him. He made his Barcelona debut aged just 15 years, nine months and 16 days, becoming the youngest goalscorer in both club and La Liga history, as well as the youngest-ever player and goalscorer for Spain.

Extraordinary talent to emerge from La Masia

He helped Spain win Uefa Euro 2024 – his first senior international tournament – the day after turning 17. His long-range strike against France in the semifinals made him the youngest goalscorer in the history of the tournament, while four assists helped him earn the Best Young Player award.

Yamal is the latest extraordinary talent to emerge from La Masia. Not yet 19, he has already amassed 25 caps for Spain, played more than 150 matches for Barcelona and won three Spanish league titles. Now, he heads to the upcoming World Cup determined to continue making history.

Yamal’s magic moments:

Take a look at some of the highlights and goals that have made Yamal one of the standout players to watch at the Fifa World Cup 2026.

What’s been said about Yamal

“If I had to choose one player from the new generation, it would be Lamine – because of what he has already done at his age and because of what lies ahead of him.” Argentina captain and former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi

“He is special. He could become one of the great geniuses in football history. At 15 or 16, he was already dribbling past professional footballers and pulling off moments of brilliance – things you only saw from Neymar, Messi or players of that level.” Former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, who gave Yamal his debut.

“He is 18 years old and an incredible player, a fantastic footballer. One day he will become one of the very best, perhaps the best of all.” Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.

“As time passes, you realise there are very good players and those that are special. Lamine belongs in that second category. He has a gift from God. He plays with a maturity you usually see at 24 or 25 years old. He is a brilliant footballer.” Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente.

“He is a spectacular player who can decide matches on his own.” Barcelona and Spain team-mate Pau Cubarsi.

“The first time I saw him in training, he was 15. I have seen many talented young players, but for the first time in my life I thought: ‘Wow. How is it possible for someone this young to already be at this level?’ What he has done and what he is doing is incredible.” Barcelona team-mate Robert Lewandowski.

“He has everything he needs to become a unique player. He has enormous talent.” Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta.

“It is astonishing because you don’t usually see such maturity until the age of 24 or 25. Sometimes, with players this talented, they think they have to pull off something spectacular every time they touch the ball – like Stephen Curry shooting a three-pointer. What is really surprising is how well he understands the game.” Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

“He is a phenomenon, one that appears once every 50 years. I have never seen talent like his in person.” Former Inter Milan tactician Simone Inzaghi

Lamine Yamal and Spain’s fixtures at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Article from www.Fifa.com

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