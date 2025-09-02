The game against Lesotho is a must-win for Bafana – Hugo Broos

Despite the mishaps regarding injuries and the late venue change, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo has conceded that the game against Lesotho is a must-win and should not underestimate their neighbours.

Bafana will now face Lesotho at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, after a joint decision by FIFA and CAF to move their Group C World Cup qualifier from Free State Stadium due to poor pitch conditions.

“When we saw the pitch last week, it was awful, such a bad pitch,” Broos said during a press conference at the Dobsonville Stadium on Monday afternoon.

“At the weekend, we were contacted by CAF and FIFA [and told] that we can’t play on that pitch. We contacted Lesotho, but they didn’t know anything about it.

“But we don’t have to focus on that; this is out of our power. We just must focus on the game because it’s a must-win match, and we cannot afford to lose points against Lesotho.

“The biggest mistake we can ever make is to underestimate our opponents. They’re our neighbours and we know how tricky neighbours can be. We must be careful and keep the pressure on.”

Injury issues

Broos is also reeling from the withdrawal of some of his key players from the squad due to injury. The latest players to withdraw are Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi and Hannover 96 defender Ime Okon.

The duo has since been replaced by Pirates marquee player Sipho Mbule and Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC.

“This is one of the most difficult preparations I’ve had since I’ve been the coach of Bafana Bafana. We have a lot of injuries to important players,” Broos added.

Bafana are currently leading the group with 13 points after six matches and have a five-point cushion over second-placed Rwanda and third-placed Benin, who are both on eight points.

African powerhouse Nigeria find themselves in an unwanted position in fourth place with seven points. Lesotho sits a point behind in fifth, with Zimbabwe rooted at the bottom of the group on four points.

So, should Bafana get positive results in the two games, they will edge even closer to securing a place in the global showpiece by qualification for the first time since 2002.

After Lesotho, Broos’ men will shift their focus to the Super Eagles for their clash at the Free State Stadium next Tuesday.

