‘The league title is for Pirates to lose’ – Bucs legend Teboho Moloi 

Orlando Pirates legend and one of the club’s most revered former stars, Teboho Moloi, says the Betway Premiership is for the Buccaneers to lose.

He said this on Wednesday night, as Kaizer Chiefs opened the door for Pirates to sneak in after Amakhosi held defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw at the Loftus Stadium.

Pirates have game in hand

The draw means that Bucs are lying second on the table with 62 points after 27 games. Sundowns are occupying the summit with 65 points, but Pirates have one game in hand and also a superior goal difference compared to Sundowns.

And should Pirates win their three remaining rounds in the league, they are more likely to be crowned as the 2025/2026 PSL champions. The Buccaneers are left with an away assignment against Magesi and a home clash with Durban City before closing the season with a trip to Rustenburg against Orbit College FC.

Moloi was born into the Buccaneers’ royal family. He is the son of Pirates legend Percy “Chippa-Chippa” Moloi, one of the best to have donned the famous black and white jersey emblazoned with the crossbones and skull. And he knows all about what his former club must do in order to wrestle the league trophy from the Brazilians.

‘Bucs back in the race’

“It is in their hands now and they must not panic,” Moloi told Sunday World. “It’s also a blessing after they dropped points against Siwelele FC and Richards Bay – they are now back in contention and back in the race. With three matches to go, they must now understand what it takes to win the league. The trophy is their to lose,” he added.

“They must not be put under pressure. They are young and they have won two trophies this season already and about chasing the league, it will be for the first time they are involved, and they will need guidance. If they do not win it this season, they still have another chance next season.

“The players have the potential and they need someone who has been in that position to guide them to the finish line. I know that when you play for Pirates, you want to win all these trophies on offer and they want to do it for the club’s spiritual owners – the supporters. And also, the chairman’s [Irvin Khoza] experience is vital. He knows what is needed, and he will guide them on this journey,” Moloi added.

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