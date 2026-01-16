‘The mandate is clear, and that is to bring the trophy back to Naturena’

Following the confirmation of the 2026 Nedbank Cup last 32 fixtures, Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen says the mandate from the club is clear, and that is to return the ‘Ke Yona’ cup competition to Naturena come the end of the season.

Tough encounter

Amakhosi will kick off their title defence away to fellow Betway Premiership competitors Stellenbosch FC, in an encounter that will set the tone for the 19th edition of the Nedbank Cup.

Speaking to the media shortly after the draw, Petersen welcomed the fixture. He emphasised the importance of starting the competition on a positive note, as it will propel them to defend their crown.

“The main thing is knowing that last season when we went into the competition, we went in with the mission to try and end the trophy drought,” Petersen said at the Nedbank headquarters in Sandton on Thursday night.

“This season, there will be a difference in confidence. Because we are defending champions and we just have that belief. And that confidence that we have done it before and can do it again.

“So, I think the importance for us is to make sure we go out from the first fixture and represent ourselves well. And make sure that we bring that trophy back to Naturena.”

Ideally, fans of the bigger teams would want to get pitted against a lower division side to ease through the first phase of the tournament. But the Amakhosi shot stopper said it does not matter who you face in the first round, as the tournament has shown in previous seasons that there is no small team.

No small teams

“I think this tournament has shown that there are no small teams, because once they step on that field. Everyone wants to beat you, especially if you’re defending champions.

“Whether you’re playing a team of the lower tier, they want to beat you. They want to step out, and they want to show that they belong there.

“So, I think it doesn’t really matter who you play. For us, we’re defending champions, we want to defend our title no matter who stands in the way. So it’s important for us to see it as that and to conduct ourselves as defending champions. And to make sure that we start with the first fixture, make sure that we go out and represent ourselves well.

As usual, the “giant slaying” cup competition will feature 16 teams from the Premier Soccer League (PSL). Eight clubs will be from the first division, as well as eight from the amateur ranks. And judging by the fixtures, this year’s competition promises to be an exciting spectacle.

Nedbank Cup Round of 32 Fixtures:

Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs

Army Rockets vs Casric Stars

Hungry Lions vs AmaTuks

TTM vs Orlando Pirates

Durban City vs Chippa United

Polokwane City vs AmaZulu

SSU M17 FC vs Milford FC

SAFA Western Cape* vs Luthuli Brigades

FC Cardinals vs Jacksa Spears

Mkhambathi vs Lerumo Lions

Upington City vs Magesi FC

Highbury FC vs Sekhukhune United

Golden Arrows vs ORBIT College

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Gomora United

TS Galaxy vs Marumo Gallants

Siwelele FC vs Richards Bay

SAFA Western Cape still have matches to be played to determine their representative.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content