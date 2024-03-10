The spirit of the Soweto derby duly rejuvenated

The Soweto derby finally lived up to its expectations as there was jam-packed action, flair, flamboyance, and goals galore in the five-goal thriller between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs yesterday.

Monnapule Saleng’s brace and Thabiso Lebitso’s cracking goal were enough to take the Sea Robbers over the line with a 3-2 victory and complete a famous league double against their noisy neighbours Amakhosi.

Lebitso made a name for himself in Pirates’ black and white colours by scoring on his first derby.

In all fairness, it was anyone’s game as both teams showed character and took the game to each other, giving the 90 000 plus spectators that were at the calabash something to talk about after the game.

It was a sold-out affair at the FNB Stadium. The occasion was graced by the presence of the first citizen on South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was flanked by his Minister of Sports Zizi Kodwa.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and his right-hand man Helman Mkhalele were also present as they prepare to assemble their preliminary squad in the next few weeks.

The Buccaneers did not only walk away with three crucial points in the bag, but bragging rights as the top dogs of Soweto.

