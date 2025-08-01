‘The world knows about PSL because of Mamelodi Sundowns’ – Irvin Khoza

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has praised and honoured Mamelodi Sundowns for their exploits in CAF competitions and also for flying the PSL flag high at the Fifa Club World Cup which was held in the US last month.

The “Iron Duke”, as Khoza is affectionately known, also bestowed Masandawana with the much-coveted Chairman’s Award at the 2024/25 PSL Awards function this week.

Represented Africa at the Fifa tournament

Sundowns, together with Esperance (Tunisia), Wydad Athletic (Morocco) and Al Ahly of Egypt, represented Africa at the Fifa tournament that featured some of the best clubs in the world. The quartet may have not made the second round, but Sundowns performed admirably in the group stages. This is where they amassed four points.

They defeated Ulsan HD 1-0 In the first match and then lost to German giants Borussia Dortmund 4-3 before wrapping the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Brazilian outfit Fluminense. The tournament was eventually won by Chelsea, who walloped Uefa champions Paris Saint-Germain of France in the final.

“Mamelodi Sundowns represented the PSL in the Fifa Club World Cup in America. In their performance, they were the best African club that achieved magnificent results.

That means that as PSL, we have a brand, a product that we must protect that is visible the world over. Because of the performance of Sundowns in America – well done to Sundowns,” said Khoza.

Betway Premiership

“Coming back home, I cannot stop talking about the achievement Sundowns have made. And I want to congratulate them for winning the Betway Premiership. What Sundowns has done, has made us proud. It has profiled the PSL all over the world. The world now knows there is a PSL in South Africa after their performance at Club World Cup. For that I salute and give the Chairman’s Award to Mamelodi Sundowns. Well done to Menwana Phezulu, Masandawana.

“Congratulations to chairman Tlhopie Motsepe, you have a bright future. You must continue where you started in making sure that you were the first SA team to be at the Club World Cup. But most importantly, the best performing team in the African continent,” Khoza added.

Caf club competitions

Khoza also saluted Sundowns and other SA clubs for their impressive runs in Caf club competitions.

“Never in the history of the PSL that we have had three teams in the semi-finals. We had Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates both reaching the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League. And Stellenbosch FC, who were in the Caf Confederations Cup. Sundowns went ahead to play in the finals of the Champions League. And we say ‘well done’,” he added.

