Themba Zwane hoping Sundowns fans give Rulani Mokwena warm reception

With all teams now aware of their fate in the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane says they are looking forward to their reunion with former coach Rulani Mokwena.

Sundowns were drawn in a tricky Group C, where they will face Mokwena’s MC Alger, Al Hilal, and Saint Eloi Lupopo. Mokwena will be facing Masandawana for the first time since he was unprecedentedly sacked by the club two years ago for failing to deliver the Champions League.

Zwane, who won several trophies under the tutelage of Mokwena at Sundowns, including the inaugural African Football League (AFL) in 2023, said he has a lot of respect for his former mentor and hopes the supporters will welcome him with open arms.

“I think there won’t be too much drama; there’s so much respect for him. He has done a lot for the club, and we like him. He’s a good human being, he’s a good coach, and we learned so much from him as players,” Zwane said after the draw at SuperSport Studios on Monday.

“So, I think we will welcome him with a good hand, 100% I am hoping that [the supporters welcome him too].”

Confident about group standing

Reacting to the draw overall, Mshishi, as Zwane is fondly known, expressed his excitement about the group, stating that bringing their A-game will be key in their quest to go all the way in the competition.

“That’s the Champions League for you; you can’t choose who you want to play—but for our group? It’s an exciting group.

“But I know we have a good team, with good quality players; we just have to bring our A-game for all the matches we play and try to put the team where it can qualify for the next round,” Zwane added.

The first round of the group stages will kick off on the weekend of 21–23 November, with two matchdays to be played before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon], which will be staged in Morocco in December.

The competition will then pause during the AFCON and resume on the weekend of 23–25 January 2026. The knockout phase will begin on 13 March 2026.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC avoided each other in the CAF Confederations Cup group stages.

Amakhosi were drawn in a tough Group C against Zamalek, Zesco United, and Al Masry. Stellenbosch is in Group C, where they will face CR Belouizdad, AS Otoho, and Singida Black Stars.

