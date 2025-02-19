Themba Zwane offers profound advice to PSL rising stars

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana marquee midfielder Themba Zwane has offered some important advice to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) youngsters.

This season the PSL has witnessed an influx of exciting youngsters burst onto the scene and make their mark in the Betway Premiership.

The Likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mohau Nkota, Kutlwano Lethlaku, Malibongwe Khoza, Mfundo Vilakazi, Gabriel Amato, Wandile Duba, and Neo Rapoo, amongst others, have made their mark and have been influential at their respective clubs.

Their rise is good for country

Zwane, who is currently recovering from a partial Achilles tendon tear that he picked up in October last year, has urged rising stars to remain consistent if they are to reach a great level.

“Seeing the dominance of upcoming youngsters in the PSL this season is very big for the national team. But the only thing that I would like to see from them is to be consistent,” Zwane said recently.

“Overall, I will say that their rise is good to see and will benefit the country. Because we know that if they do well in their respective teams, they are likely to do even better for the national team.”

Value for the future of national team

Zwane’s teammate Aubry Modiba also echoed the 35-year-old’s words. He added that the youngsters will add value to the Bafana national team in the future.

“As Mshishi [Zwane] said, it is a good thing for South African football to have so many young players burst in the PSL scene and doing well for their teams and playing week-in-week out – it is so amazing to witness,” Modiba said.

Boost for U20 Afcon

“They will also help us in the junior national teams because there is the U20 Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] coming up [on 26 April]. So we will need all those players to do well in those tournaments so that when they come to Bafana Bafana, they are ready and have the required experience from the junior level.

“Some of them are already in the Bafana team so it is really exciting to see so much young talent coming up.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content